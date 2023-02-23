Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,021 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $224.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $283.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.72.

