Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 309,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 40,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MLPA opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

