Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $461,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,399,000 after buying an additional 106,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82.

