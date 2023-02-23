Signet Financial Management LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

