Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,616 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.25 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86.

