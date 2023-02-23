Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stake Increased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584,750 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises about 0.5% of LMR Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Shaw Communications worth $29,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,422 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,561,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 252,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 611.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 355,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 305,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

SJR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 96,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

