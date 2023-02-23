Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,929 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,263,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 204,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.
SEVN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 3,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $11.45.
Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
