ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $440.24. The stock had a trading volume of 189,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

