Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for approximately 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.78. The stock had a trading volume of 71,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,528. Sempra has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

