Sealed Air Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $100,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

