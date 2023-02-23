Scotiabank Increases Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

SUUIF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

