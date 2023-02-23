Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

