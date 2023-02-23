Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $56,041.44 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,010,125 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00350014 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

