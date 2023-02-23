SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.94 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.46-12.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $259.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.43. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

