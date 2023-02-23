Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Declares $0.39 Semi-annual Dividend

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3871 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Sasol has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sasol to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

NYSE SSL opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

