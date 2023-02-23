Sarah Blumenstein Sells 10,546 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarah Blumenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 379,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

