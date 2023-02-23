Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,276. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $22,861,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

