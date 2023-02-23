Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sapiens International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 424.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 138,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 272,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 82,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

