Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SPNS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
