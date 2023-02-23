Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.08%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Sapiens International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,207. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32.
SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
