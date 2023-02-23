Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.08%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,207. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.