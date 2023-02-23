Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 346.74% from the company’s previous close.

SGMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $476.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.67% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

