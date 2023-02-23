Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.67% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 676,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

