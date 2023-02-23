Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.67% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 676,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
