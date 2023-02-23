Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. 279,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.92. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,091.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 173,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

