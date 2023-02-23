Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 159.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

NYSE SAND opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

