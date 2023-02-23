Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 159.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance
NYSE SAND opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.