Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.32.

Shares of SSL traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. 194,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.32. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$11.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,823.56. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

