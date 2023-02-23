Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to $8.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.
NYSE:SAND opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
