San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.00

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.34), with a volume of 355111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.35).

San Leon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £117.43 million, a P/E ratio of 652.50, a PEG ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.37. The company has a current ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About San Leon Energy

(Get Rating)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.