Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,091,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,354,182 shares.The stock last traded at $15.74 and had previously closed at $16.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Samsara Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 123,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,975,169.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,072,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,196,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,527.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 123,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,975,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,072,198 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,611.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,101 shares of company stock worth $17,269,126 in the last ninety days. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

