Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.