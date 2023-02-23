Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $165.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.73 billion, a PE ratio of 583.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

