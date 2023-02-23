Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RUTH. TheStreet downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of RUTH stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 347,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $593.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.84. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $24.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 146,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

