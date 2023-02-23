RTW Investments LP Takes $65.03 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,033,000. IVERIC bio comprises about 1.5% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,230. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,134 shares of company stock worth $2,026,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

