RTW Investments LP Lowers Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

RTW Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,827 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 0.57% of 10x Genomics worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,207 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $28,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of TXG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 251,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,711. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

