RTW Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

RTW Investments LP grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Relmada Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.3% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 8.80% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $97,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 55,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLMD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of RLMD remained flat at $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 70,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.15. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $38.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

