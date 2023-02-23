Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $30.00

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $28.94 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.