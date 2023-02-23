Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $30.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.94 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

