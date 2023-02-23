Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target to $6.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
NYSE BKD opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $623.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $7.61.
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
