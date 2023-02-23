Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target to $6.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NYSE BKD opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $623.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $7.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 530,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at $1,207,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.8% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 2,559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

