Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $421.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

