Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $421.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.92 and a 200-day moving average of $416.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

