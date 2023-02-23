ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.59

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and traded as low as $38.28. ROHM shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 3,791 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

