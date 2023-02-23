RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Down 0.4%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 26,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 36,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

