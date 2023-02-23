Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) price target on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,500 ($66.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

RIO stock traded up GBX 12.06 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,995.06 ($72.19). 2,316,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,031.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,376.03. The company has a market capitalization of £74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,847.18%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

