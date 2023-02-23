Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLVGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

