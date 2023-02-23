Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Revolve Group Company Profile

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.15.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.