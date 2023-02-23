Reviewing Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zurich Insurance Group 0 5 2 0 2.29

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Zurich Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $68.50 million 6.10 $38.10 million $2.88 6.52 Zurich Insurance Group $41.75 billion 1.71 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 88.87% 20.85% 4.95% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Zurich Insurance Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

