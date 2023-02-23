Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

RVP stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.12. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.