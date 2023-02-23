Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.07. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $29.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.31 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.9 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NYSE ALB opened at $246.45 on Thursday. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,802,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.