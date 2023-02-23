Request Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Request has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $116.01 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11309695 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,365,415.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

