Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $80,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.