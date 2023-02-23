Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 408,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 434,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after buying an additional 893,573 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,680,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

