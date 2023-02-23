Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.61-2.69 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.61-$2.69 EPS.

Repligen Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $9.83 on Thursday, hitting $179.81. The stock had a trading volume of 780,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26.

Get Repligen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Repligen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.