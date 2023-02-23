Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.61-2.69 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.61-$2.69 EPS.
Repligen Stock Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ RGEN traded up $9.83 on Thursday, hitting $179.81. The stock had a trading volume of 780,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Repligen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.