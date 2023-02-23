Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.24 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.61-$2.69 EPS.

Repligen Trading Up 5.6 %

RGEN stock traded up $9.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.44. The stock had a trading volume of 748,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Repligen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

