Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 787,726 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,523,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 787,726 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.31% of B2Gold worth $114,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 340.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 418,200 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 16.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 623,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 90,235 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,067,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BTG opened at $3.26 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.